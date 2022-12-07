Goodfood Market Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Sunday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

