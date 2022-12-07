Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 1,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Gravitas Education Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60.

Institutional Trading of Gravitas Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 13.65% of Gravitas Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

