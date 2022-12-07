Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 1,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Gravitas Education Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60.

Get Gravitas Education alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 13.65% of Gravitas Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravitas Education Company Profile

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravitas Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravitas Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.