Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.65

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and traded as high as $22.99. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 1,195 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.