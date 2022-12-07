Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) to Issue $1.33 Dividend

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.3296 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.