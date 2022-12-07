GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,300 by UBS Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.27) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GSK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.26).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,510.40 ($18.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1,382.39. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,377.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,519.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

Insider Transactions at GSK

About GSK

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,984.88). Insiders have bought a total of 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.