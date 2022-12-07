Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $298.08

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 298.08 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.66), with a volume of 896058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.30 ($3.77).

Several research firms have weighed in on HBR. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.85) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.23) to GBX 585 ($7.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 378.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 388.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 349.10.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Simon Henry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £41,500 ($50,603.58).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

