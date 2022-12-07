Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $109.10

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.10 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.26). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.29), with a volume of 626,447 shares traded.

Harworth Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £339.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.44.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Harworth Group

In other news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 14,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,841.52 ($24,194.03). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,463 shares of company stock worth $2,029,157.

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

