Head to Head Review: Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) & Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Primo Water has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Celsius shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.18 -$3.20 million ($0.19) -80.84 Celsius $314.27 million 27.64 $3.94 million ($2.10) -54.27

This table compares Primo Water and Celsius’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Celsius has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Primo Water and Celsius, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Celsius 0 2 3 0 2.60

Celsius has a consensus target price of $109.71, suggesting a potential downside of 3.73%. Given Celsius’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celsius is more favorable than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -1.40% 6.15% 2.17% Celsius -26.58% -12.52% -3.99%

Summary

Primo Water beats Celsius on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name. The company also provides CELSIUS On-the-Go, a powdered form of the active ingredients in functional energy drinks in individual On-The-Go packets and canisters; and sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate, as well as pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Sweetened. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery distributors and direct to retailers, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.