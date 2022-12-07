HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $89.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.