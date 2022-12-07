HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Lowered to $101.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

HealthEquity Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

