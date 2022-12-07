Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.73% of Hexcel worth $32,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HXL shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

