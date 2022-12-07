Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Shares Down 2.4%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.00. 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hipgnosis Songs Fund from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

See Also

