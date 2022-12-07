Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.88. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 145,918 shares.

Houston American Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $37.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houston American Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 167.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

