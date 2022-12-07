Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €70.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($226.32) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($236.84) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Hypoport Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of HYQ opened at €107.70 ($113.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.88 million and a PE ratio of 19.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is €100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €169.05. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €72.55 ($76.37) and a fifty-two week high of €530.50 ($558.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.