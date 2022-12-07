Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.32. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 40,317 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

