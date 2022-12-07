IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPGDF. Citigroup downgraded IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 11.00 to 13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. IGO has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

