Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Trading Down 8.2%

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67. 241,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,698,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and China markets. The company offers its products for main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

