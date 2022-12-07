iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) to Issue GBX 1.94 Dividend

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

iomart Group Stock Down 1.4 %

IOM stock opened at GBX 114.42 ($1.40) on Wednesday. iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.44). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £126.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

