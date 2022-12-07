iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $36,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after buying an additional 150,003 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,150,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IWO stock opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $301.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

