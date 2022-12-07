James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Price Performance

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $30.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays dropped their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In other news, Director Kirstin Gould acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,026.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.