Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €132.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €132.00 ($138.95) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($157.89) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($210.53) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Airbus Trading Up 0.5 %

Airbus stock opened at €110.84 ($116.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.24. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($105.23).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

