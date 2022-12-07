Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Persimmon in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Persimmon’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.58) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($18.05) to GBX 1,117 ($13.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,290 ($15.73) to GBX 1,230 ($15.00) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.85) to GBX 2,150 ($26.22) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,714.00.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Persimmon Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.