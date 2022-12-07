JMP Securities Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $16.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 93.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.
Sprinklr Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE CXM opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $457,439 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after buying an additional 1,149,361 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 0.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,239,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
