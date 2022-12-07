JMP Securities Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $16.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 93.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CXM opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $457,439 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after buying an additional 1,149,361 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 0.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,239,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

