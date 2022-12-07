Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($31.09) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.73) to GBX 1,900 ($23.17) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,110.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $60.83.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

