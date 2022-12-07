Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Plans Dividend of $0.51

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.5086 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($31.09) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.73) to GBX 1,900 ($23.17) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,110.00.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

