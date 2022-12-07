JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $720.14

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 720.14 ($8.78) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.54). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 700 ($8.54), with a volume of 122,106 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 719.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 726.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

