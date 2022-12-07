JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Overweight

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.67.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

