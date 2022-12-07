Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Trading Down 7.6%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 13,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 4,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

