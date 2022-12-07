K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $121.88

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.88 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 129.56 ($1.58). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.48 million and a PE ratio of 16.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 30,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £36,900 ($44,994.51). Insiders acquired a total of 190,917 shares of company stock worth $22,723,125 in the last 90 days.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

