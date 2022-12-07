Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Fortinet by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

