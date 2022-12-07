Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

