Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

