Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

J opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.