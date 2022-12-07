Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

