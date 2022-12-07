Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 81.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

KDP stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. 27,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,993. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

