Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,001 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $23,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

