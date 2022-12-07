KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.25

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $11.51. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 51,489 shares changing hands.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
