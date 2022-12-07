KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.25

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $11.51. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 51,489 shares changing hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 701,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 56,862 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 242,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,339,000.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.