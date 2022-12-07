KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Lessened by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.61.

KLA Stock Down 1.4 %

KLAC opened at $383.24 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.37 and a 200-day moving average of $340.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

