Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded by TheStreet

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.00) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.26) to €16.10 ($16.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.