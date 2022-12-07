Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded by TheStreet

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.00) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.26) to €16.10 ($16.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
