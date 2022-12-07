Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.92.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

