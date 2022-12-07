Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.25 and last traded at 0.26. 111,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 93,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.28.

Labrador Gold Trading Down 8.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.21.

Labrador Gold Company Profile

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Americas. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that covers an area of 1,598-hectares located in Chapleau, Ontario. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Ashuanipi property consisting of 1,564 Claims in 10 claim blocks covering an area of approximately 391 square kilometers located in Labrador, Quebec; the Kingsway property consisting of 264 claims in 3 licenses covering approximately 77 square kilometers located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Hopedale property that comprises 998 claims in 5 licenses covering 249 square kilometers.

Further Reading

