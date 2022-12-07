L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($172.63) to €163.00 ($171.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($151.58) to €148.00 ($155.79) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.52.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

