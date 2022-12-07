L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($172.63) to €163.00 ($171.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($151.58) to €148.00 ($155.79) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.52.
L’Air Liquide Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.