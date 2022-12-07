Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 224.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 214.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $447.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.42. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

