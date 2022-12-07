Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $613.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 613 ($7.47) and last traded at GBX 602 ($7.34), with a volume of 6182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($7.38).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 675 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.86) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 660 ($8.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.71) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 592.80 ($7.23).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 534.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 472.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.