Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LTGHY opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.47.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
