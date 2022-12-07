LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.13 and last traded at 1.13. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LXI REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LXI REIT Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is 1.42.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

