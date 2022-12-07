MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $294.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

MKTX stock opened at $285.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.80. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $422.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

