Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 12,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

