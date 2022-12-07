Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.79 on Wednesday, hitting $341.74. 22,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $328.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

